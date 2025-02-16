Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 139.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 20.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.