Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

MFC stock opened at C$42.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.28. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$31.24 and a 1 year high of C$46.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer James D. Gallagher sold 57,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.80, for a total transaction of C$2,556,638.39. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Ross sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.80, for a total value of C$194,315.82. Insiders have sold a total of 62,307 shares of company stock worth $2,796,173 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.