McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Leann B. Smith Sells 188 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MCK opened at $593.82 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $587.26 and a 200-day moving average of $563.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

