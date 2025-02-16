MN Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 43,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $522.38 and its 200-day moving average is $497.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

