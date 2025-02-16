MN Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Argus downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,239.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,296,576.58. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock valued at $642,660,729. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a PE ratio of 627.19, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

