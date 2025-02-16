MN Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 541.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,699,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. The trade was a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,109 shares of company stock valued at $92,652,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $262.99 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.10 and a 12 month high of $277.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.