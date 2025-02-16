Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $203.79 and traded as high as $229.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $228.00, with a volume of 978 shares traded.

Monarch Cement Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.04. The firm has a market cap of $834.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Monarch Cement’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

