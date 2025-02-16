Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 8.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

Eaton stock opened at $309.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.21 and its 200 day moving average is $331.39. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.20.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

