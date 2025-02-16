Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,685.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,869.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,782.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,663.89. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 97.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.