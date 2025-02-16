Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 79.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $124.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

