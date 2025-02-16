Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday,RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $468.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.62.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $522.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $360.05 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 29.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total transaction of $133,087.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,314,236.28. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 843 shares of company stock valued at $405,455 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Moody’s by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,141.6% in the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

