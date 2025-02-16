Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $191.00, but opened at $186.48. Moog shares last traded at $185.34, with a volume of 931 shares.
Moog Trading Down 4.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.44%.
Moog Increases Dividend
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moog
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.