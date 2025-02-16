Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $191.00, but opened at $186.48. Moog shares last traded at $185.34, with a volume of 931 shares.

Moog Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Moog Increases Dividend

About Moog

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moog’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

