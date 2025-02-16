Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for 0.3% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,565.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV opened at $10.93 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

