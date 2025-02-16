Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Avis Budget Group comprises 6.3% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Avis Budget Group worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $132.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

