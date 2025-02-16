Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Natural Resource Partners makes up about 1.4% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Natural Resource Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $102.63 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $81.74 and a fifty-two week high of $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

