Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.7% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GDX opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.