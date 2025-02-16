MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 56,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 169,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $948.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.01.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
