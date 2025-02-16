MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 56,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 169,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $948.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

