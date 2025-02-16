Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.10% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,978,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 709,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Shares of LMAT opened at $98.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

