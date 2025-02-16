Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,178,000 after purchasing an additional 665,485 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

