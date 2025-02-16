Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.66 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 41,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4409 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

