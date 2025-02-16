Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 193.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE PNW opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $95.42.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

