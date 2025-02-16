Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 40,648 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after buying an additional 2,249,990 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,362,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,479,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,334,000 after buying an additional 967,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,620,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,597,000 after buying an additional 731,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 830,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after buying an additional 727,884 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

