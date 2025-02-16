Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 519 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $152.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

