New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $793,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $3,769,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MAR opened at $283.52 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

