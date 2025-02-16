New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $23,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $70,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $338.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

