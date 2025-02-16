New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Garmin worth $24,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $212.37 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $223.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

