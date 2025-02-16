New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,579 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $21,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

