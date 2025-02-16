Nkcfo LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. State Street Corp grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,803,000 after purchasing an additional 56,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,407,000 after buying an additional 31,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $55,998,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 285,001 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $300,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,470.97. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

