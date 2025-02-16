Nkcfo LLC Has $272,000 Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 216.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 52.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 34.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.14. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.