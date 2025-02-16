Nkcfo LLC Has $416,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1,951.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,080,000 after buying an additional 4,445,277 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 65,089.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in JD.com by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,033,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $73,311,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

