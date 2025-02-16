Nkcfo LLC Invests $96,000 in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,552.20. The trade was a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,447.74. The trade was a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $59.46 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

