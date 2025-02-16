Nkcfo LLC Purchases New Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 38.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 198.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

TIGR stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TIGR shares. China Renaissance raised UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price objective for the company.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

