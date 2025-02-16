Nkcfo LLC Purchases Shares of 3,500 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,031,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,100,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after purchasing an additional 262,592 shares during the period.
Chart Industries Price Performance
Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $194.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.57 and a 200 day moving average of $158.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
