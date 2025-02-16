Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,300 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 502,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,393.0 days.

Nordex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF remained flat at $11.57 during trading hours on Friday. Nordex has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.

Get Nordex alerts:

About Nordex

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.