Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,300 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 502,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,393.0 days.
Nordex Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF remained flat at $11.57 during trading hours on Friday. Nordex has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.
About Nordex
