Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $438.70 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.95 and a 200 day moving average of $499.19.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 27.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $558.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.56.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

