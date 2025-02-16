Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Down 30.2% in January

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 51,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 373,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,139. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

