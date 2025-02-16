Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $14,199,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $2,509,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY opened at $48.13 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

