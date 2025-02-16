Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Up 17.1% – Time to Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 26,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Company insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

