Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 17.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) traded up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 26,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Up 17.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

