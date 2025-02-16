OFS Credit Company, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.5%.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OCCI opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.34.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that OFS Credit will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.