Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 234.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 438.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

OHI opened at $36.40 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

