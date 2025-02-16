Opes Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 562,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJH stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.