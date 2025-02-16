O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Update

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 974,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 848,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded down $16.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,318.80. The stock had a trading volume of 344,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,373. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,350.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,249.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,196.00.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 44.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,968 shares of company stock worth $2,492,394. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.