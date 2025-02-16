Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3129 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

