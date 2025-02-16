Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of DMC Global worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 419,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 67,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 132,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Stock Performance

DMC Global stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $172.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

