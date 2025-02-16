Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 1.8% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1755 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

