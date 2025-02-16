Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,664 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $5,782,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 530.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 921,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 53,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.58. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,073,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,506 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,454.48. This trade represents a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,709.76. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,098 shares of company stock worth $2,886,117. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACM Research

About ACM Research

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.