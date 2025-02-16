Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,664 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $5,782,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 530.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 921,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 53,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.
ACM Research Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.58. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
View Our Latest Report on ACM Research
About ACM Research
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACM Research
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.