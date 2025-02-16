Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

