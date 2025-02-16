ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Update

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ParkerVision Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:PRKR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 189,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,577. ParkerVision has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

