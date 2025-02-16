ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Update

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ParkerVision Trading Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:PRKR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 189,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,577. ParkerVision has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.
ParkerVision Company Profile
