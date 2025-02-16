Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,020 Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. Nova makes up approximately 2.4% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Nova as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nova by 131.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nova by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,281,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 547,833 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Nova by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nova during the third quarter worth about $15,669,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Nova in the third quarter worth about $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nova in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.67.

Nova Price Performance

Nova stock opened at $267.97 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $154.54 and a one year high of $289.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average is $207.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $194.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 28.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

